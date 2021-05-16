Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report $2.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.21 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $8.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $9.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $10.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 14.37%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,852,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 98.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,002,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,209,000 after acquiring an additional 497,679 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,475,000 after acquiring an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,871,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

