Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce sales of $385.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $386.20 million and the lowest is $384.00 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Titan International by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Titan International by 695.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $632.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.47. Titan International has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $11.82.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.