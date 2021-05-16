Zacks: Analysts Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altria Group.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

NYSE MO traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $50.28. 6,545,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,717,143. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.