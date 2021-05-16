Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.78 Million

Posted by on May 16th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $49.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

ARWR opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.