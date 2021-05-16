Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will announce $49.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $27.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $167.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $362.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $248.24 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $469.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

ARWR opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 67,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.