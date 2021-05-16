Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. CIRCOR International posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIR. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CIR stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26.

In other news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

