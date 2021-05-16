Zacks: Analysts Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $556.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report sales of $556.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $535.85 million to $575.98 million. Five Below posted sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Five Below by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in Five Below by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,072,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $184.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 94.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $83.58 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.28 and a 200-day moving average of $178.61.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

