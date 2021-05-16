Zacks: Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Post $0.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.17. InterDigital reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 79.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

IDCC opened at $71.04 on Friday. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $51.71 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in InterDigital by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in InterDigital by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in InterDigital by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

