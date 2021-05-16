Zacks: Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.63.

Shares of NBIX traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.60. 624,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,558. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

