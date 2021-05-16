Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts predict that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OP Bancorp.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OP Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

