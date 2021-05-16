Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report sales of $541.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.20 million and the lowest is $530.40 million. Rexnord reported sales of $449.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $479,238.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $793,115. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,482,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 139,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 1,932.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 865,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,747,000 after acquiring an additional 822,736 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after acquiring an additional 643,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $52.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

