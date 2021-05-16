Zacks: Analysts Expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sohu.com’s earnings. Sohu.com posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sohu.com will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sohu.com.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 94,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 955,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 167,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 316,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 139,700 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $692.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.13. Sohu.com has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $25.71.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.