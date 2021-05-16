Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.90. 310,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,768. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

