Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. SPX FLOW posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 159.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $71.62.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

