Zacks: Analysts Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will report sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.01 million and the lowest is $18.82 million. Veritone posted sales of $13.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $80.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.55 million to $81.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $100.59 million, with estimates ranging from $97.67 million to $102.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERI shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Veritone by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 20.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritone during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI opened at $18.33 on Friday. Veritone has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.55.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

