Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.48. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.63. 109,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $111.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $913,829.70. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

