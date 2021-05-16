Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.71. BorgWarner reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 685.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,416.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,162. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

