Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $766.43 Million

Brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to post sales of $766.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $749.30 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $209.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of BYD opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $3,727,572 in the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6,460.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

