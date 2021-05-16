Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Brokerages expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $22.03 million. Cellectis reported sales of $4.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 169%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $60.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $75.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

NASDAQ CLLS opened at $15.49 on Friday. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $704.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth $2,787,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 412.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.