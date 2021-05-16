Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will report $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.58. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 523.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.23. The stock had a trading volume of 427,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,619. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $68.85 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Choice Hotels International news, Director Liza Landsman sold 2,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $321,200.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,638.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,652.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,448 shares of company stock worth $7,528,492. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

