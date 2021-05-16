Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.73 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,482,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

