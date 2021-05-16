Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. eBay reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

EBAY traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,565,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,822,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $41.38 and a 1 year high of $65.11.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

