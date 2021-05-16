Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.91 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post $530.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.31 million to $536.00 million. Etsy posted sales of $428.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.87.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.69 and its 200 day moving average is $189.02.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Etsy by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

