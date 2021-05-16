Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to Post $1.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.95. 480,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,017. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,504,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,828 shares of company stock worth $3,769,291. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 108.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

