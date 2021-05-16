Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $533.90 Million

Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will report $533.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $542.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $525.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

GTN stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,188,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 14.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 235,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.