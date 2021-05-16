Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will post $15.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.70 million and the highest is $17.64 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $10.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $67.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $84.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $74.82 million, with estimates ranging from $62.10 million to $94.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 597,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJX opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

