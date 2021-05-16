Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report sales of $66.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.25 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $257.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.52 million to $266.21 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $273.49 million, with estimates ranging from $263.92 million to $280.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 1.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Noble Financial upped their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.43 on Friday. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $260.72 million, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

