Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post $3.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post earnings per share of $3.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.96 and the lowest is $3.91. KLA posted earnings per share of $2.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $14.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KLA.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of KLA by 73.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $305.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.71 and a 200-day moving average of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a 52-week low of $165.98 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.