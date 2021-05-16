Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKOH shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

PKOH stock opened at $35.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $451.68 million, a P/E ratio of -156.13 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park-Ohio (PKOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.