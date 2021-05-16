Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report $60.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $245.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $275.10 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Paya.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Paya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

