Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%.

SOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, CAO Lindsay R. Bourg sold 28,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $392,011.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,091,156 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,065 over the last ninety days. 15.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,498,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 706,434 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,023,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,974,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.33. 231,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.64. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $468.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

