Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce sales of $492.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.90 million and the highest is $511.00 million. Splunk posted sales of $434.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.26.

Shares of SPLK opened at $116.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Splunk has a 1-year low of $110.28 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.62.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

