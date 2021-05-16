Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sun Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.53. Sun Communities posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sun Communities will report full-year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Communities.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SUI opened at $163.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $168.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

