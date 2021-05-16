Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

TMDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Titan Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMDI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,125. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 million, a P/E ratio of 170.00 and a beta of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

