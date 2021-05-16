Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.34. AdaptHealth posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AHCO shares. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.99 per share, with a total value of $265,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AdaptHealth by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after buying an additional 237,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 460,248 shares during the last quarter. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.26. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

