Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, June 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

In related news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

