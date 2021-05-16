Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.38. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $93.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.