Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.82) and the highest is ($2.40). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($10.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.72) to ($9.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($7.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.11) to ($5.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $100.77.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

