Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.71 Million

Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce sales of $101.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.22 million and the highest is $103.78 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $65.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $388.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $397.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $445.90 million, with estimates ranging from $423.45 million to $463.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $849.21 million, a P/E ratio of -96.57 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 12,500 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,000 shares of company stock worth $6,971,542. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

