Zacks: Brokerages Expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.45. Criteo reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.