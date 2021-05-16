Zacks: Brokerages Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will announce sales of $283.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.45 million to $285.30 million. Envestnet posted sales of $235.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENV shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $67.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.38 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

