Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to Announce $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. NuVasive reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 207.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 20,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.86. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

