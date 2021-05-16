Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Will Post Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.43. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $9.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE PAG traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,858. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $93.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,804.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $1,354,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,508,000 after acquiring an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penske Automotive Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 235,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,936,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,561,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

