Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post sales of $95.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.88 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.76 million. Regional Management reported sales of $89.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $393.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $391.15 million to $395.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $439.34 million, with estimates ranging from $433.85 million to $444.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RM opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

