Zacks: Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Brokerages expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to post $134.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.45 million and the lowest is $127.74 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $32.31.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.