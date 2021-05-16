Zacks: Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the highest is $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $333.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.93. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $339.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.88, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.