Zano Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.79 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 30.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Zano coin can now be bought for $2.99 or 0.00006535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. Zano has a market cap of $31.79 million and $278,332.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,704.46 or 0.99984169 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00051394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $663.54 or 0.01451573 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.39 or 0.00716206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012148 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.00386501 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.15 or 0.00240971 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005730 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,671,342 coins and its circulating supply is 10,641,842 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

