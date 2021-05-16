Zap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $683,447.00 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Zap has a market cap of $32.06 million and approximately $683,447.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zap has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00087618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00020145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.01077454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00064116 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00113971 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00062672 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

