ZClassic Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18,977.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $18,977.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $261.50 or 0.00571566 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00208137 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00272533 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015086 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,197,828 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.