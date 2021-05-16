Zcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $47.66 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,092.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.35 or 0.07646307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,143.57 or 0.02481060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.60 or 0.00632655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.24 or 0.00200119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00833902 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.69 or 0.00669734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007840 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.34 or 0.00560487 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

