ZCore (ZCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $528,587.46

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $528,587.46 and $1,006.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0546 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,688,589 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

